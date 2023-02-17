Family of Bruce Willis speaks out after star's frontotemporal dementia diagnosis

ABC News contributor and emergency physician Dr. Darien Sutton discusses the diagnosis and symptoms of frontotemporal dementia.

February 17, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live