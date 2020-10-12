Transcript for FDA panel meets to vote on Pfizer vaccine approval

All eyes are on the approval and roll out of a corona virus vaccine as the US Johnston marked its deadliest week since the pandemic began. More than 151000. American lives lost over the past seven days and the US broke another rams -- third. 3124. Lives lost in a single day as icu beds and fill up nationwide just. As soon as the FDA gives that vaccine the green light millions of doses will be sent out an all round the United States within 24 hours our chief national affairs correspondent Tommy honest. Joins us now for more on the decision time I know you've been following this on what the FDA is doing here. What are the next steps what do you see. Happening there and once the green light is given for this vaccine. Reiss of chair if I wouldn't tell you that we headed Dave long zoom call you probably would run for the hills. But that's exactly what's happening right now it's resume call like we have never seen before essentially. The case for the visor vaccine is being made in the public it's being live stream because both the FDA. And flies or water to make sure Americans were fully informed. About this vaccine now at times it is incredibly technical if the people on this panel are scientists are infectious disease experts. They're doctors or mathematician so high time that. People like me we we can just get lost. But there is a lot of new information and reporting we always getting about the vaccine so what happens that was ever to discuss this they're debating issues. The presenting evidence a lot of the security got earlier in the week it's what we learn that the vaccine was 95% effective and it was effective in people. All types of races and ages even people with underlying conditions which is so important with the corona virus and that around 3 o'clock according to the scheduled they've had some. Technical hiccups that no major if they've had a few. They will vote and this is not a binding vote but the FDA will listen this panels of 23 member panel and it will go from there. From heads of this panel they are extremely optimistic. So we think this will all go as planned when the FDA approval happens though. That's the big unknown it could happen immediately. Stephen Honda for hot was speaking with George Stephanopoulos today from the FDA says it will happen quickly but what is quickly is it. To date to tomorrow. And then once that does happen to every within 24 hours those visor vaccines will go up but we've put a lot of stuff about this visor vaccine and it's bad times very fascinating. It is a critical part of the process as you say their time in Britain in the United Kingdom they've gone through it. And you get regulators are warning as they distribute the vaccine there that people with a history of severe. Allergic reactions to hold off on the vaccine for now sir did you hear anything about that how many of a concern. Is the potential for adverse reactions here in the US. The eyes come up a few times that we actually have some new reporting that just happened. I would say about maybe thirty minutes ago they haven't asked about the allergic reaction to basically what they're saying is. They're gonna monitor that started a look closely at this. But teary when they were. Finding people to subjects as they call them to test the vaccine on whether they got the vaccine or the placebo they look for people that had knee high safety profile. That's the operative term there safety profile so they were looking they weren't looking for people that were allergic to vaccines for that could be allergic to ingredients of the vaccines they sort of and won a test those people because they wanted to test people that would likely test this that would get the vaccine in the first place. So they're still trying to figure this out and they're trying to to the bottom of it. But they said when they tested more than 40000 people with the vaccine issues like this it's that severe allergy issue of people had. Severe side effects of this it didn't come up so it's new to them but they are gonna monitor this. And it's interesting Terry there also some ethical questions coming up including one that's been fascinating to hear about witches will people who. Participate in the study and got the placebo shouldn't they get the vaccine eventually because they signed up for this test. And that's actually still being debated if they want to study of people will be getting the placebo for at least six more months but it was doing everybody for the next two years. It's a really seeing ethical question as you say even though this vaccine. What developed incredibly fast really astonishing it's been a long road here for so many people so. Are people excited do you think I think our risen they've just relieved what you sense. You know terror I think I think there'll be Americans that fall and all of those categories we've been waiting for this moment a lot of us for nine months right. And when it we're now seeing days what we're seeing the most Americans died from the corona virus ever and we're not much into this pandemic. So yeah there are a lot of Americans were ready and willing who will be lining up farther Americans who were worried or concerned because we're using a vaccine that has you said it's never been approved this vast. Using a technology. That has ever been proved before the MR name the messenger RNA. Sort of the secret sauce of this vaccine. So yeah there are a lot of questions and people have concerns. But what we do know is the FDA is saying listen we're gonna put as much information as much research out there are so you America. At your fingertips media have questions it's right there for you. And what you're reporting on their Thomas part of that the transparency. Of this approval process Tommy on this thanks very much.

