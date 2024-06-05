FDA panel votes against MDMA as treatment for PTSD

Barbara Rothbaum, Director of the Emory Healthcare Veterans Program, discusses use of the mind-altering drug MDMA as a treatment for PTSD.

June 5, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live