Transcript for Flight attendants may have increased risk for certain cancers: Study

And you study in the meantime finds flight attendants have a higher risk of getting cancer compared to the rest of us researchers say the job itself is the problem. Doctors found flight attendants are exposed to more cancer causing agents then the general population. Include high altitude radiation and pour cabin air quality. Irregular sleep schedules and frequent time zone changes are also contributing factors to all of this and there's also a different study that finds. That may make you think about getting a new bike helmet researchers at Virginia tech university. I've found that many helmets don't have new compression technology. That means they may not actually provide enough protection in real world crashes. Out of thirty helmets tested only for whole received the highest safety rating via.

