-
Now Playing: Marijuana-based drug gets approval for treatment of some rare forms epilepsy
-
Now Playing: What do blue lights have to do with drug use?
-
Now Playing: What is West Nile virus?
-
Now Playing: What is the Keystone virus?
-
Now Playing: What to do if you're stung by a jellyfish
-
Now Playing: Foods with carbs and fats together make the brain light up more, study finds
-
Now Playing: Non-drinkers, heavy drinkers miss more work: Study
-
Now Playing: What is PTSD?
-
Now Playing: What is tick paralysis?
-
Now Playing: What is the deadly Nipah virus?
-
Now Playing: Chemo may not be necessary for breast cancer patients: Study
-
Now Playing: What is salmonella infection or salmonellosis?
-
Now Playing: What to know about the negative health effects of separating kids and parents
-
Now Playing: Kids with depression benefit from therapy that helps them regulate emotions: Study
-
Now Playing: Kellogg's recalls Honey Smacks after link to Salmonella outbreak
-
Now Playing: Apple Watch saves teenage girl's life
-
Now Playing: Why kids should stay away from sports drinks
-
Now Playing: The lowdown on how to keep eggs in your diet while watching your cholesterol levels
-
Now Playing: Drug could hold cure for baldness
-
Now Playing: Weight training can help shape the body and also the mind, studies show