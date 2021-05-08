Transcript for Frustration grows with 90 million Americans holding out on vaccine

Now to more on the growing divide between those who are vaccinated and those who were not in the mounting frustrations of those who have gotten a shot as the delta variant fuels another round of restrictions. And the possibility of more lock downs are Alex Perez reports. It was supposed to be our hot bats and summer. People returning to their lives after a frustrating year quarantine. I mean this nurse and from queens getting the first vaccine a symbol of that next day. But nine months after she got that shot those who we made it dreams. Have been delayed by the highly contagious delta variant now widespread across the country. Delta variant sending case numbers soaring. Doctor Anthony found Jesus in the delta very it has changed the entire landscape. Officials say right now we're dealing with the pandemic of the unvaccinated. The unvaccinated are much more likely to get sick get severely sick and much more likely to spread the virus on to other groups. And the number's is support fifths of the 165. Million fully vaccinated in the US. Far fewer than 1%. Are expected to get symptomatic cove it. New cases skyrocketing now more than 84000. Daily corona virus cases up about 45 point 3% since last week. He'll miss also digging a massive divide between the vaccinated. And unvaccinated. Converts it into the banking and strictly with the varsity theater. I want magnet that sexy Asian should be a busy requirement. It. Generating an ill will and anger among. Nurses and doctors that are seniors. Because we know it's a regrettable. That feeling that this latest wave could have been largely avoided is fueling frustration as part of the country now reinstate some restrictions and mask mandates. For all Baxter or not to help stop the spread. I feel like that's unfortunate I hate me. They have to go back to events. About ninety million Americans eligible for the vaccine are still holding out on getting the shot but for those who have gotten a vaccine and did previously mascot. Patience is now running thin. I got vaccinated so I didn't have to Wear masks and marks an out date they're fortunate let me ask you and I. Taking its ups and you stared. Let's get our resources into. Convincing. And persuading. And Guinean another ten to 15% of our population that's not vaccinated vaccinated. So that we can be done with us. Wallop Clouseau one of the biggest multi day events in since the start of the pandemic happening this past weekend. Roughly a 100000. People per day hacked together outside. Soaking in the music. To get in the attendees had to present proof of vaccination aura negative Kuby test. I think that they're doing a lot of good things with the coded precautions and having everybody bring their cards and things like that. But that alleviates a lot of beings idea that investigators get vaccinated take proper precautions do. This stands at my and it's not try to live your life some. But as many vaccinated return to concerts and other activities in astounding obtain. 99.9. Percent of new Covert hospitalizations. And knew Coby nineteen deaths are among the unvaccinated. This remains a pandemic of the onion vaccinated. Where the vast majority of spread is in this country is among those who are unvaccinated. We saw that firsthand in Arkansas few weeks ago when Emmitt Cheryl Tucker. She's being released after her second hospitalization. For code written in a year. Get vaccinated now I'm not gonna say I'm a different name but I'm thinking about it. Emotional doctors and many who watched people die frustrated and desperate to get through to the unvaccinated. The reason her and mask because I'm needed. Our hospitals are old. And while the unvaccinated seem to be suffering the brunt of severe cases doctors say the vaccinated are impacted too and can't ignore reality. Backstage people you didn't care about the unvaccinated population here that warrants that it will continue to allow disparaged presets. In fact themselves but also unfortunate fact those that are especially in a compromise are elderly. And ultimately bear the ones I can bring us. A doctors insist it is still very important to get vaccinated stressing a vaccine is very likely to protect you from a severe battle to end. Very likely to prevent hospitalization. The message right now is that if your unvaccinated. It is durst an urgency we are seeing surges and so many parts this country that will lead to unnecessary hostile nation and so it is our new south. Family and your community is now this is really moment. Bottom line even for the vaccinated but especially the unvaccinated. The pandemic is far from over. Alex Perez ABC news she cargo.

