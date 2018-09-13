Genetically modified mosquitoes could eradicate malaria

Since only female mosquitoes bite and transmit malaria, these lab-grown sterile male insects will not be able to multiply or spread the disease.
0:51 | 09/13/18

Video Transcript
Transcript for Genetically modified mosquitoes could eradicate malaria

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

