Holistic treatments increasingly used by pet owners to elongate dogs' lives

Dog owners are now using holistic treatments to treat their pups, holistic veterinarians and canine researchers told ABC News.

August 24, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live