Kobe case is rising across the country now the CDC predicting hospitalizations. Could double in a month with states like Arkansas. Running out of icu beds and Mississippi and Alabama seeing their deadliest days of the pandemic. But there is some good news six million vaccinations. Have been given to Americans in the last seven days as Johnson Johnson just announced its booster shot. Vastly increases protection. Our markets more has more. This morning breaking news about the single shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine the company saying a new study found that an. Antibody levels and people who got the shot and that JJ booster shot six months later increased nine all. Prior research indicating immunity from the single shot vaccine to last at least six months. Experts say the data shows that boosting is safe and effective. This as an alarming forecast used by the CDC shows that by this time next month. If more preventative measures aren't taken hospitalizations. Could more than double across the country. And doubts to jump from 111000. To more than 161000. Over the next two weeks. On Tuesday some promising news. The White House announcing six million shops have gotten into arms in the last seven days the highest seven day total the country has seen in the last six weeks. We're seeing the greatest increases in states that had been lagging and vaccinations. In Alabama Arkansas Louisiana and Mississippi more people got their first shots in the past month been in the prior two months combined. Big news comes as hospitals and several of those states are struggling. In Arkansas there out of icu beds for Kobe patience. Those beds are full right now. Oh I know our hospitals are trying to bring some additional online. But that is a cautionary note for every one. Both Mississippi or Louisiana seeing their deadliest day since the pandemic began. In such Freeport Willis mightn't hospital first responders facing unimaginable pressure. And if I don't show up tomorrow there's nobody here to take care this patient. There's nobody here to hold this phone and let them talk to their family the last time hopefully for the two that I'm. Here at Jennie Sealy hospital in Texas they have not turned away any patients. But the situation is dire enough that in some cases people are having to wait longer in the ER and they're also using the hallways to make more room. This is clearly far from over and the staff here hoping for relief. Marcus Moore ABC news Galveston Texas. It's are at our thanks to Marcus Moore there. Emergency medical position at ABC news medical contributor Terry and center and is now to talk more about this okay let's start the breaking news of the Jay and Jay. Booster what do you think hemming what's the impact here. I think it's helpful on this story about but antibody increases after this second change a booster shot within their studies is that helpful hands at a larger question which is what level of antibodies do we need to confirm immunity trove of nineteen. We know that as time goes on effectiveness decreases and we can expect that vaccines are not a 100% all the time as they Wayne overtime. But the question is what is the exact benefit we see this. Part of antibodies but we also know that Johnson Johnson vaccines. As well as an intern and fires are still proving effective in keeping people out of the hospital so will probably wait for more data hopefully they'll be able to release its. We know how this goes need that data and then comes the FDA approval so considering. What we're dealing with right now and there's still a lot of people. That art. Getting infected what do you think the time on could be. You know I wish I could predicted the exact date but unfortunately I do not have that information we have to wait for that data and I know that will likely happen with the changing vaccine is that they'll have to wait for more participants to participate so that we can see the results of that. Com but since the reports and April of the change a pause given that rare but important to acknowledge side effect many people have chosen not to get the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. And that just prolongs the amount of time needed to collect information. Which collecting information we talk about data. Is that. Third it's more effectiveness or safety reasons it's mainly for safety reasons and also helps us to give a glimpse at effectiveness but we want to make sure confirmed safety obviously that's at the forefront of all of our questions a scientist. And then we wanna ask the question in terms of effectiveness how beneficial business and do our patients needed and those are questions that constantly circulating inside of our call rooms and hospital. Are you even talking about this CDC. This report that came out Sharon the vaccine effectiveness has dropped 25%. And that's likely due to the dealt a variant so you know. What does this tell us about. How effective. The shots are. So when we look at that data about vaccine effectiveness dropping we asked what group will be studying and what they looked at with health care providers like myself were exposed at high levels of coded nineteen. And constantly and that trauma of high exposure and so it can only be understood that we are. A first off the first the forefront of treating patients and we're probably be most exposed so that's what a question of effectiveness comes from. Does that relate to the overall population we don't yet know 'cause we don't have that answer. So I'm sure as time goes on we'll start to see more and more evidence of this effectiveness and how it changes for the general population so. What's important to understand at the end of all of this is that the vaccines are still proving effective in keeping people out of the hospital and as Marcus was just saying that is our goal we can't have these hospitals overrun with patience because it delays care and increases the risk of medical care. What you'll and I were together on set when. I was able to interview the CEO of Pfizer when the big news came out you know this week. An and I asked him this and we talked about this you wanted to know this as a doctor if we head. Defies her work you know my durn. Doses. Are we going to need a booster shots. Death so that is what the question is that we're all trying to site through cipher through right now and so what we've seen is that the booster shot will likely be recommended. I'm coming September for the general population. The question is after that what we need repetitive booster shots and it can only be expected that we likely will but that's dependent on a couple of different factors number one in the future what is new breed of incidents and cases of code of nineteen. Number two who were those were becoming infected and requiring assistance after the vaccination vacated breakthrough could freeze their rates and so. These variables are what we take into into our minds or making a decision about who gets a booster shot and if it is needed. GAAP and finally six million vaccinations. Have now been given to Americans that's pretty amazing incredible so and that's just in the past week right and now the CDC predicts that hospitalizations could double. In a month passed so what. It and we have full FDA approval for advice or so where do we stand at this moment. With regard to moving forward because it is likely get a little good news and then we get that news. It's a race you know it's an except delta is proving exceptional in terms of the amount of effort that is required in order to treat it and unfortunately it is increasingly transmissible transmissible. And what we know is that those who are transmitting it are unvaccinated and so we have to focus on that group because there are the main drivers and faction. And more than 95% of hospitalized patients are currently not vaccinated so. Yes roosters are very important but we have to focus on the low hanging fruit here and it is those who are not vaccinated. No I remember interviewing a nurse just a few weeks ago and everybody that was in the hospital at that moment she told me. But those that were sick. We're vaccinated and and that a number of them from the hospital beds were saying my message to him Erica is get vaccinated. So there still those people that are very. District reluctant to do it. And they're still reluctant even when they come in the hospital and I talked to them as my patients are reluctant still and concerned about the evidence and efficacy I tried to reinforce it. But at that point it's usually too late so I hope to encourage them to talk to the family members and their friends. About the benefits of a vaccine and explain the severity of this disease and I'm hopeful that more people will understand that. That's a series I'm glad juror docked thank you can get our contributor base to get this morning thanks for being with me are.

