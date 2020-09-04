Transcript for First lady Melania Trump stresses the CDC's recommendation to wear face masks

I was the CDC continue to study to spread of Colby nineteen. They're recommending that people that clock face coverings. In public settings. They social distancing measures can be DC close to maintained. Such as grocery stores and pharmacies. They mandate d.s best not to place the importance of social distancing. He's an odd that recommended guideline to keep us old safe.

