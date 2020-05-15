Transcript for Latest updates on COVID-19: May 15, 2020

Here are the big developments we are tracking on this Friday at least four point four million known cases of -- nineteen in the global pandemic. More than 302000. Deaths around the world and at least one point five million people. Are recovering. Let's get right to live with ABC chief medical correspondent doctor Jan passion and doctor Jenn we know summer is around the corner so many states are starting to re open. And that we potentially looking at some different types of environments when it comes to exposure. To cope mid nineteen so how many people. Can one person in fact that the big question people are asking is there considering gathering that's right and it's one of the intrinsic characterizations. Of this virus in terms of its transmission dynamics that we don't have a good grasp consulates do a deep dive on epidemiology here. We're talking about a term called are not it's the reproductive number of a virus. This is defined as the number of people that can be infected. By one sick person who then passes it to others. We know what that at this point when that number is less than one that that's a sign that the virus may be slowing any outbreak may be being contained. When that number is over one that can be a sign that the virus is picking up speed spreading cases increasing the key thing about this Amy this value are not. It can be different beast on different parts of the country geography and so it is not one hard and firm number what do we have an idea but the Arnott is for this Kobe in nineteen well again not just geography but time this theory is that in Wuhan China and that number hovered around 2.5. Theory in the US is that it's binge kind of vacillating between two and 2.5. Now the key thing with this is as we try to get a grasp on this number. It is really fraught according to epidemiologist with the ability to be miscalculated. And misinterpreted so we do. We do need to know it but we also need to use it with caution right are and then what to be still and what don't we now about that reproductive number of corona fire walls the key thing and you and I've talked about this before is that in order to calculate that number you need an actual grasp on how many people are truly infected we don't know that yet that's why it's been challenging to calculate that number. We also don't know how this summer weather. And Arab behavior during the summer will affect that number and we don't yet know the Arnott. For each state in the country and that will be interesting and from information so epidemiologist. This is literally their bread and butter has so many huge tasks at hand Arizona RA. Doctor Jan thank you.

