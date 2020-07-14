Transcript for Latest updates on COVID-19: July 14, 2020

Here are some of the major developments we're tracking right now -- confirmed cases in the U.S. Rising to more than 3.3 million with more than 130,000 lives lost. 41 million people tested. We many here is ABC chief medical correspondent Dr. Jen Ashton. We've been focusing on the risesing cases across this country, but it's important to know that this virus doesn't affect everyone, every group, the same way. One group that hasn't gotten a lot of attention is pregnant women. Let me go over some new data with you, Amy, this is a really important subgroup of people, so right now, based on just background info, there are about 4 million live births in this country every single year, so this is big population. We have to remember that the condition of pregnancy in and of itself is an immune suppressed. According to just-released CDC data, there have been just over 11,000 confirmed covid cases in pregnant women basically since January. About 3,000 hospitalizations and at least 31 covid-related deaths in pregnancy. Hasn't gotten a lot of attention and we have to remember this is really important group. And those are important numbers to remember. Does the data so far say whether or not pregnant women are at higher risk? Well, here's what's interesting -- we know that pregnant women are at higher risk of respiratory viral infections. In particular influenza. This is not exactly paralleling that. Here are the theories at this point. Based on data released by the CDC, pregnant women are at higher risk of hospitalizations of covid and need of intubation, but so far they don't appear to be at increased risk of death from covid-19 and in terms of the fetus, you have to remember there's at least two patients, right now, there's no evidence of in utero infection. No evidence that a mom while pregnant can pass it to her fetus. Okay, thank you very much, Dr. Jen.

