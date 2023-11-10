Marathon runner raises awareness of disparities in maternal health

Tricia Quartey-Sagaille had a real fear of dying during childbirth when she gave birth to her son last year and now she's raising awareness about the racial disparities in maternal health care.

November 10, 2023

