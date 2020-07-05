Transcript for 2 McDonald's workers shot in COVID-19 altercation

And in Oklahoma City tensions over social restrictions lent to a shooting. At a McDonald's according to police they say when a woman was told the restaurant's dining room was closed. She shot two employees and are expected to be okay to other employees were also hurt in the confrontation. The suspect is in cost city. The first shortage sparked by this pandemic is taking an especially heavy pole on children. It's believed nine million kids aren't getting enough daily calories this scene from queens New York is one that's playing out across the country. People waiting for hours at food banks many of them. Walking away empty handed. With meat production down by more than a third store shelves are empty or supplies are limited and prices are soaring. But Tyson its reopening its largest meat processing plant in Waterloo Iowa today for a limited production. It was shut down two weeks ago after hundreds of employees tested positive for covad nineteen.

