Medical community reacts to Trump’s choice of RFK Jr. to lead HHS

ABC News' Linsey Davis speaks with epidemiologist and ABC News contributor Dr. John Brownstein on the medical community’s reaction to RFK Jr.’s nomination to lead HHS.

November 14, 2024

