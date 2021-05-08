Transcript for Moderna says vaccine 93% effective after 6 months

Let's bring in infectious disease specials ABC news medical contributed doctor Todd salary and once again for more on the delta variant surged so doctor Eller and we know we've heard stories like this seemingly every day now for the past year and a half for so people who admits. To not taking Kobe seriously they didn't social distance where a grass get vaccinated now. They're urging others to not make the save mistakes the they did. And yet you know we're seeing cases searching again so what's it going to take. For messages like Travis is that we just heard there to actually seeing in. Brighton sure that was such a powerful message that we're hearing from from Travis and Kelly and I'm really wishing them the best. I think one of the things that's important that I want people to understand is that taking the vaccine. Is not a political decision. It doesn't make you any less conservative if you take the vaccine that they're called it doesn't care. You know what you know site of the IO we are on the wants to take us all down. And that the best way we can sort of take the life and breath out of this virus is by doing it together. And by getting vaccinated by masking indoors especially pure unvaccinated or pure vulnerable even if you are vaccinated so. These are the steps we can take two to two. Get the case is going in the other direction to right now they're going in the wrong direction so it's not too late. I just urge people to roll up your sleeves and this is a lifeline that we have. It really is and I just want people to do that and I really think that. Watching Travis and what he's going through right now I just want people to think about and you know sometimes. The message and the messenger are both equally as important as we saw here. Well that's one of the most powerful interviews I've seen thus far for sure. Meanwhile there's some good news right on the vaccine front Madieu as president saying that that data shows its vaccine is about 93. Percent effective now after just six months so what does that tell you. About vaccines in how they're working against the delta variant and whether booster shots may even be necessary. Right a lot I'm packaged here but he's really good news overall of course we knew this news was coming because we heard. You Pfizer's news before and we know that they're both messenger already vexing thing tend to have very similar effectiveness very good effectiveness and safety. Would it doesn't tell us though is how it is against delta because in the six months in their phase three trial delta wasn't wasn't. You know wasn't in predominance of doubt point. So we're gonna have to wait to see now we already know that all of the vaccines have reduced. Effectiveness against delta and here's the most important but all of them protect really well against. Severe illness hospitalization. Intensive care unit stay in death and that's really the key. So aren't more common out we'll hear the news but will but those numbers will go down but still overall very powerful. Well earlier today I nagged GMA doctor Anthony found she said that if the US doesn't get communities spread under control we could see another. Variants have sooner or later how concerning is that Todd. Well you know there's always a variant on you'll lurking on the horizon because that's what are any viruses do they mutate and end this or is this is so the survival of the fittest right now we're seeing the most fit the most contagious virus that we've seen to date which is which is the delta variant. But if we allow viral replication in the US or anywhere globally. Then what's gonna happen is they'll be another period it just takes Delta's place and potentially will be more contagious. So the best way we can do that is to really ramping down through. Max Moore vaccination through masking indoors doing the things that we know and by the way when you talk about the boost are you know the more. I'm controlled viral replication there is and the longer it persists the more likely we will need it need a booster. You know four in you don't compromise patients'. That time is now. But for others for the general population we have to wait to hear what the FDA in the CDC the NIH I think about the booster we can look to other countries. Like Israel to. To have figured out Pardo. Well and we heard Dow also for Marcus Moore earlier today he's been reporting at a Shreveport. Louisiana pediatric hospitalizations are surging. What can you tell us that how the delta very it. Impacts children right now as schools. Are set to bring students back. A guy so there a couple of aspects to this one there's no question that the delta very is the most contagious remembering also. Leads to about a thousand full higher amounts of virus season you can imagine that need be one of the reasons that we're hearing that more kids are being hospitalized right now now we know that in general even with delta most kids will do well. Even though their possibly. But we don't want to risk are kids getting infected so especially for those under twelve we want what's called cocoon. Around and that means everyone who's run around our kids we want to be fully vaccinated as adults we can do that it of course right now any kids age twelve to seventeen. Please you know as as parents we want to really urge them to have to roll up their sleeves and into except the vaccine. Amen to that actually tied Eller and always good to talk to you thanks so much. To cure cure.

