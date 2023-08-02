Patel it like it is: How to reduce your risk of cancer

A recent report by the American Cancer Society shows a rise in cancer diagnoses in people younger than 50. ABC News medical contributor Dr. Alok Patel joins with tips to minimize your risk.

August 2, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live