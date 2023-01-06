Why so many people are turning to a diabetes drug for weight loss

ABC News’ Stephanie Ramos reports on the sudden demand for a class of drugs approved for Type 2 diabetics but often used off-label to dramatically lose weight.

January 6, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live