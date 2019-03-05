Transcript for New podcast explores the aftermath of suicide and tragic loss

I write in if people didn't know I know you know Vermont may is mental health awareness month and I'm so happy about this because I feel like more and more people are making it. A priority. And there's. Plenty of resources many of outlets. Including your new pot cash just called. Like after suicide so I want you to tell us about that because it came out on Wednesday yes. It just came out its freon twelve podcast thank you so much for mentioning and and I'm it is really meant to bring more awareness more conversation. To. The survivors whose lives have been affected by suicide and that is over six million people in this country every year. Who knows someone who's died by suicide its massive numbers so. Our first guest on the podcast as Melissa rivers Joan Rivers daughter she talks a very briefly really for the first time at it at this point. About the suicide death of her father when she was just eighteen or nineteen years old. And it's really stories about healing the stories about inspiration and and it's been an incredible learning experience for me to do it totally different from what's in my book which comes out on Tuesday with the same name life after suicide that's really. My story because. My children's father and my ex husband died by suicide just two years ago and even as a doctor. You know I knew people whose lives have been affected by suicide but I never thought it would hit my family friends. Unfortunately now we're in the mist of a suicide epidemic. And so our goal really you know with the book and the pod cast and I know charity BC is to just. Because one in five American adults lives with a mental illness and if we can't talk about it yet we can't see the words and we can address it. One thing I want to ask you why you're here I keep seeing these statistics and that is mental health awareness month about. Black youth that the numbers were black youth are rising when it comes to suicides. How you reach a population that is there's a stigma against therapy. In this community. And she's with access yet. Issues with resource says but the state my against therapy is a big one and we know that mental illness there are some disparities by a race. That are important to address because we do need to target those vulnerable populations LG BTQ youth. And young adults very vulnerable for mental illness and suicide the military the veterans population me. Physicians. You know all of these populations are particularly at risk. But until this becomes something that we can talk about no differently than if you broke your arm or you were living with heart disease. We're not gonna make progress in addressing it and preventing it and treating it so. I think that's what this month and the awareness is all about. It's not for the people who are living with mental illness they already know they are you know what their awareness has thirty there it's for the rest of us and we we need to get up to speed on that. Yeah well I appreciate you're wearing. Everyone can check out the pot caskets on apple for Gary for getting also the book. The book life after suicide is available for pre order now when it comes out next week and we're doing a lot of coverage on it across all the ABC platform so people can check it out next week and landed amazing thing you yet.

