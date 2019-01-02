-
Now Playing: Latest on Ronaldo rape investigation
-
Now Playing: Chris Brown released without charges in Paris after rape allegations
-
Now Playing: Harvey Weinstein pleads not guilty to rape charges
-
Now Playing: What is a rape kit?
-
Now Playing: New study shows nearly half of all Americans have heart disease
-
Now Playing: Sara takes the J. Lo photo challenge
-
Now Playing: Thriver Thursday: How a cancer survivor decided to choose joy against all odds
-
Now Playing: Hypothermia warnings as temperatures plunge
-
Now Playing: Measles outbreak prompts warning from health officials
-
Now Playing: Parents irate after baby possibly exposed to measles in Washington state clinic
-
Now Playing: Tips to avoid 'cabin fever'
-
Now Playing: Why you should be wearing sunglasses in the winter
-
Now Playing: Officials urge vaccinations as measles cases rise in Northwest
-
Now Playing: Washington state officials declare state of emergency after measles outbreak
-
Now Playing: State of emergency in Washington state amid measles outbreak
-
Now Playing: Health emergency in Pacific Northwest involving measles outbreak
-
Now Playing: This device could lead to better breathing
-
Now Playing: What is Ewing sarcoma?
-
Now Playing: The disturbing findings on overuse of antibiotics
-
Now Playing: What is testicular cancer?