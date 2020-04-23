Transcript for Who is most at risk to the coronavirus?

Steve since Tommy joins us now assisting let's talk more about December Endesa various sounds like there's a lot of promising information that the drug is really beneficial potentially for coated patients. So do we expected or it might become more widely available. You know American officials are in the process of trying to make that happen right now. That treat men as well as the blood checked plasma treatment are in the middle of clinical trials are hoping to get through that. And of course make this more wildly widely available in the meantime they're saying that while the final results aren't in yet what they're seeing so far. Definitely looks positive twenty. This new study finds that men are having much more trouble with severe cases than women do we think that that's in part because men are generally less healthy than women. You know that the study doesn't sort of explain that it it just shows that they found that no matter the age group. That men were more likely to die from this disease. Then women now some of this could leave. More likelihood of preexisting conditions of course the conditions of die or be this is one of the things that that they noticed that contributes to this. And you know and we've also reported that. You know this attacks the pulmonary system and and and we're talking about heart disease and and other issues that can. Make men more likely to die from this once they get cyclical but ninety. Steve doesn't Simon for us in Atlanta tonight thanks so much scenes.

