Transcript for San Francisco lab expects to start antibody testing for COVID-19

Let us all over the country are developing and evaluating corona virus antibody attacks but right now UCSF scientists working inside this building on the C ever Disco general hospital campus. Could be the first to deploy it tests to patients and health care workers. Oh. Oh Carol ranges the UCSF associate professor and co director of this clinical lab at San Francisco general where she any team had tested find hundred remedy blood samples from eighty patients who were positive for corona virus. About eighty at its sea breeze riot and higher our time. Here's your eyes yet worked its iris. Their tests revealed that people develop rotavirus antibodies to tip fifteen days after the onset of symptoms. Next week at Lynch's lab expects to start using the antibody test on patients and employees within San Francisco's public health system. Oh. Or. Be a lot every single. Age. Your body's. A risk I iris act so they could attend the I IS. LL. I. Actually. Somewhat as. Well. What I iris. To get an antibody test it must be ordered by a doctor more health care systems will likely be testing later this month. Lynch says she does not expect to re agent shortage like the one crippled virus test dean last month. Kate Larson ABC 7 NEWS.

