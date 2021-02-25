-
Now Playing: Rachel Brosnahan emcee's Savannah College of Art and Design's graduation
-
Now Playing: ABC News Lives Presents Prescriptions for Health: Your Heart and You
-
Now Playing: What age should you be aware of prevention of heart disease?
-
Now Playing: ‘The Queen of Daytime’ shares how early diagnosis and intervention can save lives
-
Now Playing: What are the risk factors for heart disease in pregnant women?
-
Now Playing: People of color dealing with not receiving treatment needed for heart disease
-
Now Playing: What are the telltale signs of heart disease?
-
Now Playing: Anti-vax sentiment slows Europe’s vaccine rollout
-
Now Playing: By the Numbers: Children’s mental health crisis during pandemic
-
Now Playing: Single-dose vaccine effective against COVID-19 variants, data shows
-
Now Playing: The Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine could be authorized by Friday
-
Now Playing: Nursing home residents get 2nd dose of COVID-19 vaccine
-
Now Playing: Gov. Andrew Cuomo accused of undercounting nursing home deaths
-
Now Playing: Gov. Gavin Newsom says schools can reopen after declining COVID-19 cases
-
Now Playing: The Breakdown: 160 business leaders urge lawmakers to pass COVID relief plan
-
Now Playing: People turn online and to apps to improve mental health during pandemic
-
Now Playing: Since COVID-19 rates are trending down, are we nearing the end of pandemic?
-
Now Playing: The mental health app that makes self-care more inclusive
-
Now Playing: Global vaccine distribution