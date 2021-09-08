Transcript for Spotlight on children and the COVID-19 crisis

Let's bring in ABC news medical contributor an infectious disease specialist doctor Todd Eller and for more on that doctor Alan. Thanks for joining us in that interview gave me goosebumps because we're hearing from doctor Klein not only about rising cases in children but rising hospitalizations. In children these are kids. Getting seriously ill you know I have a little one at home I have another one on away what do you say to parents like me or feeling scared right now. Great I know Diane there is concern when you hear about a very contagious. Virus you know that most children are unvaccinated. And they are rising cases. But I think the good news overalls we need to take a deep breath. And know that most kids do very well. When they get infected with Kobe nineteen is important but of course I and I like what doctor Klein's that we want to cocoon the vulnerable children by making sure we are all backs Nader run in that station is the best way to prevent transmission toward children. You know remember when you look at there's about 25 million kids that are twelve to eighteen and again and only about a third of them were vaccinated right now under twelve of course no one vaccinated so we need to do better and make sure we're all vaccinated to protect them. So given is rising cases on rise in hospitalizations. We're seeing among kids at the delta Berrian out there. How do you think this will affect the upcoming school year. Well look you know I think that. This virus has proven to be so unpredictable we want to be more breast no less aggressive. I think we know that masking in schools that works to protect our kids even kids that got infected we know that most of them were detected in the community so masks were even when we have an unvaccinated population now we have more kids vaccinated. I think if we go win masking it first that's going to be the best way to keep our schools open if the goal is to keep our kids in school. I think we should mask as many of them as possible. And we've seen guidelines start to tighten again. We're now a four days of over 100000 cases so where do we go from here. And ultimately when and how do you think things will start improving again. Right I mean you know who. OK it is good news and bad news right we'll take the bad news first the bad news is that were over that 100000 mark and that's not good not gonna play the good news when you go back to where we worked the last time in the US were at a 100007. Day average it was in February. Now at that time there were. A peak of 4000 deaths in a day in a seven day average of 3000. The cards seventy averaged 500 that's still waiting to life. But it's much better than before so when you've heard you say the worst is behind us I truly believe that's the case but. In this is so important. The best way we can decrease transmission across the United States is to get everyone vaccinated there was a recent study by epidemiologist. That basically said. Giving boosters to those were already vaccinated. While it may be helpful that's not the best way to stop the spread the best way to stop the spread is to convince our unvaccinated. Colleagues friends family to roll up their sleeves and get the vaccine. And the brakes but here's we are seeing vaccination rates rise again the CDC says. More than half of the total US population is now fully vaccinated. So how Cortes that and where do we need to be do you think to reverse this new surge. I mean. And Diane we are seeing because of a und control replication we are seeing variants on top of variants. That's what's being. Formed so the best way that we can limit that spread is to do. At the safety measures that we know work how important is it for us to have that molecular shield that we know protects significantly against infection. Unbelievably. Well against severe illness hospitalization. And death. And also will significantly each Kris transmission we have to do everything we can how can we get those unvaccinated. Two to receive the vaccine. It's difficult but I think we have to. Or put them keep talking to them being honest let them know that. Taking a vaccine does not make you less conservative for example these are myths that we want to make sure that we. Are able to promulgate over time so so we can do better than just you know 70%. Of Americans have received their first dose that's just it's it's not enough we need to do more to protect each other. Right tackle Chad Eller and always great to have you thank you. Figured even.

