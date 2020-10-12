Transcript for Spotlight on FDA’s process to approving Pfizer’s vaccine

That green line will depend on what happens in today's FDA meeting where the vaccine trial the it will be picked apart and debated. President of this censure first science and public interest former associate commissioner of the FD day doctor Peter Lauria with us now with more doctor at thank you so much for the time in advance. Now this hearing was scheduled two weeks ago. Why have the experts on the panel and Ben looking act during that time leading up to today. So the FDA has released a whole set of document is that describing quite happy street shooting detail all the data design aspects of the trial. I safety signals and I noticed and whether or not. Just check your senator. Yeah you buy. Committee members who are outside experts advising the FDA in order to these you'd Egypt or die and be ready to discuss in the soft and. Okay so if the FDA used riser in the go ahead to roll out vaccine oh what are the next steps. Well it was that he the estate agent recommendations on the advisory. Committee Dan the FDA has to decide whether or not to go along with it which are already starting work because they usually do at that point it's up to Pfizer. And they seem to have the trucks ready to roll. And I think journalists and they're expecting that he won't jump on a very quickly and yet the product. Gods false gospels. And as far as keeping it cold. How optimistic are you that it can be distributed in a Matt parent and that keeps it in tax. Well no question that's a major challenge. Embarrassed I'm sure that the FDA has paid a lot of attention and questions are Pfizer. So I think at least in this country I think that's probably it probably regions all aren't the problem would be if we want to shoot and move the grassy areas are less well. And mode Daryn another country mean that is seeking emergency use our authorization and how far along is my Daryn and the process. Orders and are we behind. You're expecting a meeting next week ritual the same general pershing format. I do. I haven't seen the data and the way that day so far been released a visor. Assuming that the vaccine looks is good news five's what does reduce our favorable vote from given by committee next week and then the process. And again example who are trying to. Doctor Peter Larry thank you so much for the time we appreciate it and lending us your expertise.

