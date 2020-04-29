Transcript for How to stay safe while traveling during the pandemic

We know flying is already stressful for so many Americans in now during the middle of this pandemic could feel even more daunting. Recently a nearly full American Airlines flight departed from JFK. At least one passenger expressing alarm as social distancing measures. We're not being practiced joining us now to discuss how to keep you and your family safe while traveling as ABC news transportation correspondent. GO Benitez Ngo thanks for being with us talk a bit about what precautions airlines are taking right now. To try and ensure passenger safety. Yes so Amy there's a lot of big news here because jetBlue is now making it mandatory for all passengers to Wear a face covering. On a plane American and united they are going to be offering those face coverings to customers but they're not making it mandatory so jetBlue is the first airline to do that. And most of the major US airlines right now they are requiring their flight attendants to Wear face coverings on a plane. And GOD woman who. Gave us that video showing the packed plane. Was really concerned when she saw she was in a middle seat so what should people who were worried about social distancing on planes what should be do. But there's something really easy can do as you're booking a flight one of the things you can do is just go ahead and see how many seats are actually empty because you can see that when you're booking a flight you can ask them after booking on the phone to I do that all the time. And if you see that flight is just too full see if there's another option because that's going to be a little better for you but you know what to be honest a lot of these flights are going to be pretty empty so the airlines are saying you can move around they're gonna let you. Go to another seat if it makes more comparable net let's go to show you what the airlines are specifically doing though united says it's gonna try to leave one seat empty next to each passenger. Delta says its blocking middle seats Americans says it's blocking half of all middle seats in the main cabin. And remember the CDC. Recommends that you Wear a mask if you were traveling no matter what Nevada certainly key in terms of being good to your neighbor. What other modes of transportation GO Amtrak mini bus services we know had been hit. Pretty hard are they taking similar measures like we've seen in these airlines. Yes we spoke with Amtrak and right now they're only recommending these face coverings if you're there in their terminals and they are on their trains. We spoke was Greyhound though and they said that if you're in an area that mandates face masks in public. They say you're gonna have to Wear that in their terminal and on the bosses aren't Ngo we on a summer's right around a corner I know a lot of us are thinking about how we're gonna get around and you know you think about your own car. It's probably the safest pleaded travel if you need to know who's canary whose touched what but what you people know before they hit the road. So we've got some really good news here because gas prices are incredibly load the national average right now a dollar 77. A gallon but you know what I have some relatives who were down in Florida when this whole pandemic started. And it right now they've decided they're going to drive up. Two New Jersey they're gonna drive home to New Jersey because they just want to control their environment just a little bit but I've reminded them as I'm reminding you right now. If you're taking one of those long road trips. Plan ahead. Call these hotels because many of them. We're just closed it and great advice there GO thank you so much we appreciate it.

