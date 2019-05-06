Transcript for Study of white meat surprises researchers

Medal of major medical headline researchers who conducted a new study and white and red meat say even they are surprised by the results based on a white means that chicken and Turkey. Are just as bad as bread meat when it comes right down to your cholesterol levels. Beatrice in this point out that red meat is still higher in saturated fat but they also suggest cutting back on both an eating more plant based protein is always they say. A well balanced diet with everything in moderation is best.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.