Transcript for Trump announces pursuit of anti-viral therapies to fight COVID-19

Today I want to share would you exciting. Progress at the FDA is making with the private sector as we slash red tape like nobody is ever done it before somebody was armed. Yesterday of one of the networks and said that there's never been a president David close it's been able to do what I've done. In slash and all of the red tape and everything to get very important things. To the market medical. So we slash red tape to develop vaccines and therapies assesses. It can possibly be done. A long before anybody else was even thinking about doing this and as you know earlier this week we began the first clinical trial of a vaccine candidate. For the virus and that was launched in record time it was just a few weeks and that would have taken years to do. Not so long ago. As we race to develop a vaccine were also pursuing anti viral therapies and that's what really what going to be talking to you about. Today that's the purpose of being up here today. And to me that's. Even more importantly vaccine by its nature you have to have long test because you have to make sure what. Goes into somebody's body is not going to. Do. Destruction. Too bad things so you need long tests. And they're doing great with the vaccines. But there's still a long process but the therapies or something we can. Move on much faster potentially. And the treatments that will be able to reduce the severity or duration of the symptoms make people better essentially would located. Things to. Make people better. Before. At the very earliest stages it wouldn't even know they had it. And that's where I believe it's gonna work even the best.

