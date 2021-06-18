The Truth Doctor and NAMI CEO on Mental Illness Awareness Week

Dr. Courtney Tracy and CEO of the National Alliance on Mental Illness, Dan Gillison, discuss the increase in mental illness amid the pandemic and breaking stigmas that keep many from seeking help.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live