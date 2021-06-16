Transcript for Universities can't require vaccines: Arizona governor

Email 78 Hughes 100000. Students and staff the universe he laid out its plan to fully return to in person learning. In the fall semester. A plan that immediately drew the attention of governor do you sheik who promptly unleashed on Twitter Monday calling it excessive and not based in public health. Vowing an executive order would follow to stop it. We're going to be bringing in students from all fifty states were going to be bringing in students from our 130 countries all gathered at one point and one time in one place. If you president doctor crow told KE TAR radio the policy is based. On CDC guidance for higher learning institutions. Basically it says vaccinations would be optional but highly recommended for those not vaccinated masks would be required both inside and outside classrooms. He would also need to submit to weekly testing and health checks students wanting to avoid those requirements would need to show proof of their vaccination. We're working hard to not become a new. Source where the spread of of the virus in any of its new variants that are still occurring. Shortly following this interview an executive order was issued saying in part students cannot be mandated to take the co big nineteen vaccine. Or submit Kobe nineteen vaccination documents. Nor can they be mandated to get tested or Wear masks in order to participate in learning state rep Travis grant them supports the order. I think it was a bit of an overreach and I think it was a bit extreme and I think it's discriminatory against non vaccinated students. But officials with a huge say they're just planning ahead and could drop the policy. If CBC guidance changes closer to. For the full we will continue to reassessed in of these policies that don't make changes. Ask you know health circumstances. Permit. In a stunning reversal of the university issued this statement just hours ago saying they will comply. With the governor's executive order and begin the process of notifying their student body of the change. Immediately.

