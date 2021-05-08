Transcript for Unvaccinated COVID patient: ‘It’s real and only getting stronger and faster’

When many are calling the pandemic of the unvaccinated is certainly taking its stroll across the country. At hospitals in Virginia in the past six months 99% of the Kobe patients who were infected hospitalized or died. We're not fully vaccinated. Travis Campbell a resident of Virginia is now among those in the throes of battling co lead he spent twelve days and counting at Bristol regional medical center hospital. In Tennessee Travis and his wife Kelly Campbell who also contracted Covert and was hospitalized they'd both are kind enough to join us now. Thank you both for being with us Travis we see you there with the hot the oxygen mask on just. Want to start out by asking how you're feeling. I can end. Its five. Thank you are here. Over six her critics say oh or at all. Wahl. It's. It's a very serious. Strand that they don't hurt OR Burris. That is expose. Issues and op it. End Travis as you say it's a fight adjusted talking get every breath out why was it's so important for you tonight. To use that breast that your struggling to get out to talk to us. I have a failure to left. Always pop. Well all else does anything or hear. It it's literal truth. But it's real. It's only get stronger. Faster. And it's a period or. All of brother but he. Herded protected. Or saw the bulls. Oh. Oreo well. Great for us excellent Burks is. We have very let's set a base. It Kelly I mentally you were also hospitalized with code red in two of your children were also infected. It would you second the virus is more dangerous than than you and your family initially thought. And yet. 888. Patent in. It and and leader. And Kelly you're an area that according to recent data is extremely high risk though. Neither of you got vaccinated why did you opt not to get vaccinated. Think once you break in. Tongue. Probably it and in the next time it ain't. Are. ABI. 88. Thirds. Outside. And over it started 00. Up. It's it's fast you and your arms. Now it is built where. Everybody's case. It's called group of well let's. And look I want to be very clear this is not about victim shaming in any way I'm just trying to really understand that when you started hearing the reports. Another was a time when a lot of assault that it was passing us of then. We started hearing from health officials saying that this is a crisis of the unvaccinated. Right and we started hearing that that 97 and 99% of those who were hospitalized. In those who were dying were unvaccinated. At the time you still just thought what. Well. That's an excellent question. Earlier before oh it. What's the harm they are. Like huge ROS that was all her. Whatever. Oh are symptoms. Everybody was sick. So you are not matter what it sooner or. You're sick. Over it you won't did it you know. That's not accurate. I thought bodies are only goes. For about this very based on. What oh. For its Walla. Police well it wasn't there are. The Iraq study. That was wrong. And Kelly it you still have Kobe is that right at this time that you're out of the hospital and just they are now visiting your husband. NNM what's your condition tonight. Well I. 888. It ELE. It what's the prognosis for for you Travis what are doctors telling you. Body. But I could soon. So what we're here. Tests. Earlier. On my disarm. All France ever. Understand. What you get this the area. That's not the real problem. Or probable that you are it. Five some more that all. Politics just like a British auto. Sank birdie. Eric Wallace. It's miserable. Not a CKE. Policing here barker. A World Series or. Protect your point. Or are ourselves. Or. Your next leg a lot of. Travis and Kelly I really cannot thank you enough for joining us tonight we are certainly sending prayers and well wishes for your recovery. I think that's certainly your messages poignant end and for many Americans. Perhaps it'll be life savings it to hear your words. Thank you us thank you. Well not.

