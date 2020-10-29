-
Now Playing: COVID-19 cases rise in 45 states, deaths rise in 30 states
-
Now Playing: Trump, Biden discuss COVID-19 on campaign trail
-
Now Playing: Why do Black girls get punished more at school?
-
Now Playing: Wisconsin official: ‘Get those ballots back as soon as possible’
-
Now Playing: By the Numbers: LA Dodgers’ historic win
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: Oct. 28, 2020
-
Now Playing: Ballot Watch: Signature verification could snarl massive mail ballot count
-
Now Playing: MLB investigates world champion Dodgers after player tests positive
-
Now Playing: Authorities charge 8 people with acting as illegal agents of China
-
Now Playing: Midwestern farmers consider their vote this year
-
Now Playing: Early voting wave continues, 75 million have cast ballots
-
Now Playing: Fast-moving Hurricane Zeta slams the Gulf Coast
-
Now Playing: FiveThirtyEight Politics Podcast: How the electorate will be different in 2020
-
Now Playing: Transgender violence in the US
-
Now Playing: Your Voice, Your Vote: The Breakdown - 6 days until Election Day
-
Now Playing: LGBTQ+ issues playing out in 2020 election
-
Now Playing: FiveThirtyEight’s election forecast 6 days out