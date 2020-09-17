Vaccine Watch: When will a COVID-19 vaccine be ready?

More
With mixed messages in Washington about the race for a vaccine, ABC News’ Bob Woodruff sat down with NIH's director, Francis Collins, to discuss when Americans should expect an available vaccine.
4:04 | 09/17/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Vaccine Watch: When will a COVID-19 vaccine be ready?

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"4:04","description":"With mixed messages in Washington about the race for a vaccine, ABC News’ Bob Woodruff sat down with NIH's director, Francis Collins, to discuss when Americans should expect an available vaccine.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Health","id":"73062583","title":"Vaccine Watch: When will a COVID-19 vaccine be ready?","url":"/Health/video/vaccine-watch-covid-19-vaccine-ready-73062583"}