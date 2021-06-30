Vaccine Watch: Young adults fall behind on vaccinations

More
ABC News’ Bob Woodruff reports on what factors are keeping vaccination rates low among young adults, and efforts to convince young Americans to take the shot.
4:27 | 06/30/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Vaccine Watch: Young adults fall behind on vaccinations

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"4:27","description":"ABC News’ Bob Woodruff reports on what factors are keeping vaccination rates low among young adults, and efforts to convince young Americans to take the shot.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Health","id":"78595971","title":"Vaccine Watch: Young adults fall behind on vaccinations","url":"/Health/video/vaccine-watch-young-adults-fall-vaccinations-78595971"}