Now Playing: This nurse got the best hospital send-off after her 67-day battle with COVID-19

Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Tuesday, August 11, 2020

Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: August 11, 2020

Now Playing: Russia becomes first country to authorize COVID-19 vaccine

Now Playing: Western scientists skeptical of Russian vaccine for COVID-19

Now Playing: Surge in number of COVID-19 cases in children

Now Playing: Dog dies of COVID-19 in 2nd confirmed canine-related case

Now Playing: Dr. Fauci seriously doubts Russia-approved COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective

Now Playing: Dr. Fauci speaks out on death threats he's been receiving

Now Playing: COVID-19 Q&A: Should kids and teachers wear eye protection?

Now Playing: Lunch lady delivers food to students at home during pandemic

Now Playing: Little Rock mayor addresses school reopenings, police reform

Now Playing: Russia announces its COVID-19 vaccine

Now Playing: Encouraging COVID-19 news

Now Playing: Will there be a college football season?

Now Playing: Stress of COVID-19 causing hair loss

Now Playing: Face mask reality check, which is the best option?

Now Playing: Surge in number of children testing positive for coronavirus