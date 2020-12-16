-
Now Playing: Vaccinations ramping up for frontline workers
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Tuesday, December 15, 2020
-
Now Playing: Latino and Asian-American voters could decide Georgia runoffs
-
Now Playing: Rep. Clyburn: GOP needs to ‘get in touch with reality’ on election results
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: Dec. 15, 2020
-
Now Playing: By the Numbers: Small businesses on the brink
-
Now Playing: America in transition: How Biden could tackle gun debate
-
Now Playing: Gift ideas from local businesses made in America
-
Now Playing: University of Florida basketball star in stable condition
-
Now Playing: New police body camera footage released in Ahmaud Arbery case
-
Now Playing: 60 morgue trucks on standby in California to accommodate COVID-19 deaths
-
Now Playing: The COVID-19 vaccine was delivered. Now, we dance
-
Now Playing: The Breakdown – Electors seal win for Joe Biden
-
Now Playing: Tracking COVID-19 at home
-
Now Playing: COVID-19 vaccine begins to rollout around the nation
-
Now Playing: Your Voice: COVID-19 vaccine concerns
-
Now Playing: FDA on track to authorize Moderna vaccine
-
Now Playing: Everything you need to know about Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine