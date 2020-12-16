Virginia health official: Vaccine will 'really combat this pandemic'

More
Virginia State Health Commissioner Dr. M. Norman Oliver speaks with Linsey Davis about the Pfizer vaccine rollout, the potential Moderna vaccine and the path forward during the pandemic.
5:57 | 12/16/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Virginia health official: Vaccine will 'really combat this pandemic'

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"5:57","description":"Virginia State Health Commissioner Dr. M. Norman Oliver speaks with Linsey Davis about the Pfizer vaccine rollout, the potential Moderna vaccine and the path forward during the pandemic.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Health","id":"74751861","title":"Virginia health official: Vaccine will 'really combat this pandemic'","url":"/Health/video/virginia-health-official-vaccine-combat-pandemic-74751861"}