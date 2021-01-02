Transcript for White House announces contract to produce millions of at-home COVID-19 tests

I want to start. With an exciting announcement. The department of defense. And HHS. Made an announcement today it'll be the country's first over the counter at home cove a test. The test. Is B by a company called. It's on a testing platform. That was developed in the NH is rad X initiatives. Now these are over the counter. Self performed tests kids. They can detect cove it with roughly 95% accuracy. Within fifteen minutes. After you take the swap. You put the sample into a digital analyzer. Which will send the results to your Smartphone. In about fifteen minutes. Making easy to use tests available to every American. Is a higher priority with obvious benefits. Lou is been ramping up manufacturing. In will ship 100000 test kits per month to the US from February through July. That's good but it's obviously not where we will need to be. So I'm excited to announce it today the department of defense and HHS has awarded. To order in thirty million dollars to loom. In order to scale the manufacturing base in capacity of this easy to use test. Thanks to this contract. They'll be able to scale the production to spend manufacture. More than ninety million test kits per month by the end of this year. Eight point five billion of which are guaranteed. To the US government.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.