10 dead after shooting at car rally in Mexico

A team of gunmen ambushed a car rally in Baja California, Mexico, which is about 73 miles from the U.S. border, according to authorities.

May 23, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live