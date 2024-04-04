10 dead in earthquake in Taiwan, more than 1,000 injured

Emergency crews are racing to rescue hundreds of people still trapped in damaged buildings as Taiwan recovers from its strongest earthquake in 25 years.

April 4, 2024

