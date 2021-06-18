24/7 Coverage of Breaking News and Live Events.

14 penguins return to sea after rehab in Argentina

Fourteen black-and-white Magellanic penguins returned to Argentina&rsquo;s Atlantic coast after being rehabilitated from a variety of ailments, including malnutrition, hypothermia and dehydration.

