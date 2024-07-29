2 children dead, 9 injured in UK stabbing attack

The children, aged 6 to 10, were attending a Taylor Swift-themed party when a 17-year-old started attacking them with a knife. Six of the victims remain in critical condition.

July 29, 2024

