2 US service members injured in Iraqi raid targeting ISIS leaders

Two U.S. service members were injured overnight in a raid in Iraq that targeted top ISIS leaders and killed "multiple" ISIS operatives, the Pentagon said Tuesday.

October 23, 2024

