2 years after pushing Russia back, Kharkiv faces barrage of attacks

ABC News' Patrick Reevell looks at the situation in Kharkiv, with many refusing to leave their homes despite multiple attacks from Russian forces.

June 17, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live