2021 saw many diverse scientists become astronauts: The Year 2021

ABC News’ Gio Benitez reports on how a diverse group of scientists became astronauts in 2021 and helped lead the U.S. into a new era of the space race.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live