Transcript for 279 schoolgirls freed days after being kidnapped

Ricky overnight hundreds of Nigeria school girls' school girls kidnapped last week have been freed the 279. Girls were abducted from their boarding school. In the middle of the night officials in Nigeria say the girls were released this morning no word. If a ransom was paid. Back in this country a mother's moment of emotional relief was caught on camera. Priscilla maps will thirteen year old son Jason who has cerebral palsy was missing since Friday but yesterday she got a call saying Jason was safe. And it came during an interview with her Philadelphia station. Pat pat. Pat pat pat pat pat pat. Kaelin was found inside an abandoned home.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.