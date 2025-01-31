3 hostages, including American, to be released Saturday

The spokesperson for Hamas’ military wing has announced the names of three hostages the group will release on Saturday as part of the ceasefire agreement with Israel.

January 31, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live