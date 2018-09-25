400-year-old shipwreck found off Portugal's coast

More
The wreckage was found during a dredging at the mouth of the Tagus River, which is considered a hotspot for wrecks, a spokesperson for the Minister of Culture in Portugal told ABC News.
1:29 | 09/25/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 400-year-old shipwreck found off Portugal's coast

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":58069603,"title":"400-year-old shipwreck found off Portugal's coast","duration":"1:29","description":"The wreckage was found during a dredging at the mouth of the Tagus River, which is considered a hotspot for wrecks, a spokesperson for the Minister of Culture in Portugal told ABC News.","url":"/International/video/400-year-shipwreck-found-off-portugals-coast-58069603","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.