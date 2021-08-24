ABC News Live: 21,600 people evacuated from Afghanistan in past 24 hours

More
Plus, New York City public schools mandate vaccines for all teachers after FDA approval of the Pfizer shot.
20:09 | 08/24/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for ABC News Live: 21,600 people evacuated from Afghanistan in past 24 hours

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"20:09","description":"Plus, New York City public schools mandate vaccines for all teachers after FDA approval of the Pfizer shot.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"79621794","title":"ABC News Live: 21,600 people evacuated from Afghanistan in past 24 hours","url":"/International/video/abc-news-live-21600-people-evacuated-afghanistan-past-79621794"}