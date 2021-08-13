Transcript for ABC News Live: Afghanistan in crisis as Taliban closes in on capital

Hi everyone I'm Diane Macedo thanks for streaming with us the FDA has authorized booster shots advisor and the Daryn a code vaccines for people with compromised immune systems. Now an advisory panel is set operates guidance this CDC which is expected to recommend the shots be distributed. It's a specific groups like those who have had organ transplants for cancer and that US is reporting more than 130000. New Kobe case is the highest single day total since January. Mississippi's hospital system is already overwhelmed yeah. Forced to turn in his garage and to a field hospital for provocations. The tropical storm warning has been issued for the Florida Keys us friend brings heavy rain to the northern Caribbean. Tropical depression is expected to strengthen into a tropical storm later today before heading South Florida with gusty winds and heavy rain tonight and into the warning. But we start with Afghanistan where the Taliban seized the country's second largest city of Kandahar overnight. Militants have taken control of fifteen provincial capitals in just the past week. And they're closing in on the country's capital of Kabul. Now the Biden administration is sending more troops and to get Americans out just two and a half weeks before the scheduled withdrawal of all US troops. Senior foreign correspondent in panel has the latest high end. Diana the collapse of large parts of Afghanistan that has been bewildering but this US emergency evacuation. Is going to be seen by many as a stunning admission of failure and the signal to anyone in Afghanistan who can get sounds. To do so now. This morning Afghanistan and reading has around 3000 US troops set to deploy back into Afghanistan. To held an emergency evacuation of some embassy staff and others out of Kabul. As the Taliban's grip around the country titans with up to 3500. Troops to be stationed in Kuwait on stand by officials refusing to -- the deployment of combat mission all under evacuation our job higher now with this additional plus up. His help facilitate the safe movement. Of civilian personnel. Out of Afghanistan this is the Taliban take key southern stronghold overnight. The country's second largest city of Kandahar fell after heavy fighting the government releasing video of some of the clashes. And the key southern city of last degas was toppled this morning. In just one week they've taken at least fifth. Dean provincial capitals including most of its major cities this video released by the Taliban pull pull to show the forces taking key strategic sites. One shows fighters a police headquarters in had rats. The country's third largest city group also overtaking Gaffney the key location on the route to Kabul. Most Afghan forces being over run under surrendering all defecting and some fear the Taliban could take the country's capital in just weeks. Possibly by the twentieth anniversary of the September the eleventh terrorist attacks. Hornish possibly tell us that tiny end zone on. This. Mom and. This is Grand Prix when he ending up being gracious fit those who stand to lose the most women of Afghanistan. A generation of Gilles who grew up with access to. Education and rides now fearful the Taliban will once again. Take old glass away. They know that everything they need no ID no and he happened he had been shipment and so this is stricken teen years is that part of your chatter range. Shouldn't talk among come back to power. Diane there is now a climate of fear and dread in Afghanistan and I wanna shed his message sent to what about colleagues from an Afghan. Two axes and in temperance of the US special forces he wrote this yesterday. Saying cities of falling one by one. Kabul is next. If they didn't evacuate says W schools up I have no idea what to do and he's helped to leave the country. Horrible died. Diane. Sad words there's senior foreign correspondent Ian panel thank you. I'm not strain ABC news senior pentagon reportedly Martinez for more on this. You see US reverses this plan for all over the troops to withdraw by the end of August given how quickly the Taliban is advancing right now. And we had not heard that that is in the works at all if anything the leave pending on his backing fully the president's. Order that he will all US troops will withdraw from Afghanistan by the end of August fund that was amended Q you know earlier it had been September 11 now I definitely changed she the end of August. The irony here is that as we took out the most of those 2500 troops in very very quickly in the month of June early July. Now we are rushing back three foul insurers street into Kabul. I had to protect and defend of that airport just so that we can evacuate these American diplomats. Not all of them. On their leaving behind a core group at the embassy. I'm but this significant number and then as well but tens of thousands of Afghan interpreter who worked with the US military over the last. Two decades. Along with their families. Cotton but as far as I can hear there are no plans. In the works right now unless the president reverses himself but as of last night I had not heard of anything in the works in terms of reversing a decision to pull amount and to keep them there. Now the Pentagon is not calling this an evacuation saying it's a draw down of most staff at the Kabul embassy they're also not calling this. Combat mission what do you take what the language that's being used. To describe this mission and not describe this mission. Well there's a reason they're using that language is because they want to be careful they want to play is semantics here. Because I think the language shipments could not describing this as a combat mission. Is accurate and in the sense but the fact is that these are troops that are going in every body armor they're going in there with. On their weapons are going in there with the right of self defense and they're going into an area that could very will soon be and a hostile environment. Which would lead to combat com they're not calling it an evacuation formally because when I asked that question of John Kirby depending on spokesman yesterday directly. He said it's not an evacuation. Procedure I don't what they call here depending on and neo. Essentially because he said. That we're not evacuating American civilians well you are not an active creating so American civilians there aren't that many other than inside Kabul right now. But what you are evacuating there's a significant number of the diplomatic personnel who worked out the US embassy along with contractors. Along with security personnel who also worked there stomped. Playing a little bit on danger but the intent here is not to raise concerns I'm but I think it's you have to call it what it is. And Louis there's clearly a lot of anger and heartbreak among people in Afghanistan who in many cases feel abandoned. By the Americans as Ian has described with a lot of his reporting there. Eight and president Biden is receiving a lot of criticism here at home also for this decision. What is the alternative so keeping troops there indefinitely they're able walk us through what the options work for the president what they are at this point. Probably this is the option of president I didn't inherited from president trump because about a year and a half ago president trump negotiated a deal with the Taliban. When where they would refrain from attacking US forces for a year and then after that the US would withdraw that deadline was may first. President Biden to adhere to that decision making an agreement. I'm but police say it was a loaded delaying the withdrawal of American troops he said that the war in Afghanistan the war against al-Qaeda was over as far as she was concerned. Because that had happened a long time ago. Can we do this is that conundrum when it comes to Afghanistan. Are you there it's you've. Prevent death count that prevented terrorism strike against United States. Are you daddy do that as well as help them build a strong democracies. Build modern institutions. Which are now at risk. Or do you just couldn't engage any full on military battle those are the options and I think president Biden had a considering he determined that the war against al-Qaeda was over. And in that if al-Qaeda did come back that they could be contained with the counterterrorism strike from other. Areas where the US could strike that. But I think the situation now is. We've we've moved beyond that now you have to say. We'll get what do you do the US reassess again I have not heard anything to that effect and as we heard earlier this week instead affair almost asked. Stop president Biden if he regretted his decision he said he had no regrets. And we heard from president Biden as recently as July as saying that the likelihood that the Taliban's gonna take over the entire country. It's highly unlikely. How likely does that look now Lilly. Gold and I've got to tell you that would the president was citing was probably internal intelligence we heard heard that there was an internal intelligence assessment. That said that maybe six to twelve months is how along the Afghan government could hold out after a full US withdrawal. That is if the Taliban went full line. We now know that the Taliban win full force against the Afghan government and the military. Over the last few weeks. And that that time frame is obviously the seller rated. Now what we did see who earlier this week was an assessment from US military assessment that may be within a one to two months Kabul might be feeling pressure might be isolated. For ninety days it could follow. We're looking at a much faster timeline right now if it continues on as it has this week. Aren't really Martinez from the Pentagon we appreciate it really thank you thank you. And the FDA is authorizing booster shots from you don't compromise people now a CDC panel is meeting today to make its final recommendation. As hospitals around the country reached their breaking point Alan Lopez is in Jackson Mississippi where they're converting a parking garage into a field hospital. Overnight a major step from the FTA authorizing booster shots from you know compromise people. A third shark authorized for flying is there and mid churn up. For added immunity. The FT seeing other fully vaccinated individuals. Are adequately protect it. Now with CDC advisory panel said to me this morning and make a recommendation to director will Lynn ski school as a power to green light to shots bullies teasing this first go ahead. That would apply to specific group of immune compromised people like those who have had organ transplants for cancer. This is a very strong and it made it to you are bringing. Questions now growing about windows shots could roll out for the rest of the country as the US is seen more than 130000. New cases. Highest single. Since January. Nearly 80000 Americans now hospitalized. Mississippi's hospital system on the brink of collapse forced to turn discord rocks into a field hospital for cool but patience and. It's normally something that you only see and disaster worn down just feel like we're beyond that that's a weird day. Hospital in a garage. This as the crisis spreads across the cell. Florida and Texas now accounting for nearly 40% of the country's new hospitalizations. North Texas I did pediatric icu beds. Across the country doctors sounding meal bar as more children like twelve year old Brody Barnett are landing in the hospital with the virus. You know you are a bit later. Your knowledge. You're you're at it. And hospital officials tell me there's already a waiting list for patients from other hospitals to come here the first one. Are expected this morning band. Helen Lopez thanks for that. And as a CDC panel meets right now to make its final recommendation on booster shots cases across the country of hit the highest one day total since January. Chief innovation officer of Boston Children's Hospital latest news medical contributor doctor John Brownstein. It's here with more on this doctor brown seem thanks so much. For being here what happens if the CDC panel today recommends booster shots for certain groups who is likely get it. And when then would those shots become available. I think you're on Mir oops maybe talk to Brownstein. Let's say thinking I was immediately and started down and it's the first that's the first time I don't. She did hasn't happened the Florida via an exact Brownstein is a first we all and that stuck on me at some point. So why is there this school is going to get these booster shots or is likely to get these booster shots. Based on CDC recommendations and how long before they start becoming available. This is good news units he sees me right now to how. This is actually sat us he's director and later today ash easy right now we've got FDA approval is looking out formulate guidance Serb doctors and patient and the idea that this'll be specifically targeted for no compromise American cash deal you'll get our side and we talk it is cherish really what we're seeing is the third shot for those at a time out and show. This includes cancer patients. Received bullet feature the new car I don't know you know suppressing drugs shall. This is a large for people it is not. Who now since segment of the population 3%. I would fall into that pattern orange and what we're just deeply concerned about this truth is that he's the groups that really are generally most now Richard Jackson the most consultations and so we wanted to curious to protect our approach this is it really decision because our shot easy terms he's he did it will now that effectively. You respond to the 51 cash so of course this will be important those individuals who did not respond this is not to be a lobster general booster shot shall I don't know what. And so what about more general booster shots for the rest of the country to see that happening and if so plan. Yes and reversal nowhere near that yet yea yea irritated that are that we're following are to be different option at the ideas and traditional sector. You how to punch teens and you can mount an effective response to cove Danish. Lots Hoover had received and he's sixteen months if not longer and least. This is your illness and death. And you immunity to last a really long time so much our expectations general public is an Indian line for mr. anytime seeing huge. You have to look at where and there are studies have been US internationally there are looking cash factors why it is immunity winning over high. You can go to bear chipping away at immunity we have seen some study is that there does is a way that acts he efficacy by march not. Initiate Tway and assessing what matters to just your promises ash and so we just have to crucially he messaging and these are scenes were action and we don't have to be concerned about great to Jesus. Each you know you're not ignore compromised had a worse. Hospitals and some delta hot spots are already overwhelmed but officials are predicting up to four times more daily hospitalizations by at labor day's show. How is that going to work. You know it's really scary I have to say is if you're looking at data right now Robert were 25% from 3101000. Dee Lee cheeses. Whole season is on the rise this session lower back treated areas where over 75000 are ready so how. It's now. Point four you know we have seen bush or comprising the majority she's just like Florida like taxes. Didn't have a really Charles next month we're seeing hospitals on the verge of cloth or C Jones. That happens shortages are very concerned about competition and also very concerned about patients at each year and you know dealing added because I'm backstage people are essentially. Don't know Hoss also bullish of course this is not to be. Countrywide during many parts of this country that are editor while taxiing at all he does personally have to be highly focused on places that are. You're vaccinated initiatives in masses classes are health care systems. And and what do you think actor Brad says it's too late have backs it our way out of this in the short term right now. Looking to be how. Have to be a combination yes in the short term cash seized a key facts you'll be you'll see we should take effect of course you're understands this attitude is you are looking at fall surged in the meantime while I don't XX block density is gonna have to do more active each. Improving our masking social distancing potentially removing indoor and we have to bring does not pharmaceutical interventions don't slavish Farina the other ran down this this new search which is really wish Jerry words out. I talked to John Brownstein always great to have you thank you. Thanks. Coming up that dream come true Major League Baseball made history last night with a blast from the past complete with a Hollywood ending. We'll be right back. Welcome back at the live look at Capitol Hill where the homes are mostly empty this morning as congress is out. For the August recess. But the stands were far from anti last night and Dyer is not Iowa Major League Baseball built it and sure enough the fans came to the so called field of dreams smack. In the middle of a corn field. Last night's first game paid tribute to the classic Kevin Costner film with the Yankees and White Sox emerging from the outfield. Just like the ghosts of players past ABC's we'll Ganz has the details. When he and human. They built it and sure enough. Kevin Costner and the MLB paying all my eyes to field of dreams. The Yankees and the White Sox playing the game in the cornfields of Dyer still Iowa. Thirty years ago. On the other side of that corn we filmed the movie that stood the test of time. Tonight thanks to. That enduring impact that does little movie had. A lot of stood come here again. The MLB leaning heavily into the nostalgia of that 1989. Oscar nominated film the one constant over the years ratings. I'm very small. Even the uniforms of both teams paying tribute to year's gone by this stadium only able to seat 8000 fans tick tick says Thursday's field of dreams game. Is the most expensive regular season MLB game ever the average ticket going for 1413. Bucks but once inside hungry fans able to help themselves to a taste of Iowa including cheese Kurds deep fried Oreo o's. And the field of dreams not shows topped with pulled pork no not shows on the field but the White Sox Tim Anderson Anderson. Serving up I'll walk off homer in the ninth inning. Securing a nine to eight win for Chicago. Zero. Trial. If you build it they will come look again thank you. Coming up the unbreakable bond between three pregnant women who share a very unusual connections. They're still Good Friday stories when we return. Welcome back it's time for feel Good Friday were a little good news headed into the weekend and today it's all about three cousins that share an unbreakable bond. Melodies Stubbs courting harper engine issue Wilson are all pregnant with twins. And all due in October. Now the trio does almost everything together and may even have the same doctor. And malady Courtney engine each year are actually here today. To join us for their feel Good Friday story ladies your even wearing the same color shirt I love it yeah congratulations you not thanks for being here today. Oh yeah. So I know you said that the first question that people ask you is of twins run in your family and the there's actually knows so. According what are you start us off how surprised were you when you found out that all three of you were expecting twins. A shout. Out your book it. You can't eat it. And Ginny issue what's it been legs to. Have each other to share this experience let how Bob and you call each other and say. Hey this is happening that's happening no meat sue Bloch is there what it what this has been like for you what kind of things you've done together. Isn't it staying. Inside its center. Honest yeah they're heat center. Bigger wow way. I know each other go through being. Here this usually does so. Worrying its order that want to know in saying dear friend eat so it will see when it. Everybody a sixty. 880. And morality I know you three share another much more sad connection in that your pregnancies all come. After you all also experienced miscarriage so what was it like to go from experiencing got together to being where you are now. Maintenance situation is bittersweet. Day Asian beach or. It. According what do you think you learn from each other and what's your advice to other expecting moms out there who maybe feel alone. I was and it's yeah. MER and he is what is it lot of support groups. Me that Larry. Yeah. Or it's or. And melody what are you most looking forward to once the babies are born. Silly isn't it even up. You know so most of my Judy ship must love that this leaders say that there's up by themselves dealing with that are every now and then waking their husbands for a little company. These the three of you does get the call each other right. Alyssa ladies a huge congratulations to you it's lovely to see all smiling and doing well. And wishing you the best of blacks in Asia I know this is your first. Time having kids you're gonna become a first time mom too so as special congratulations to do to you and good luck to law. You thank you and you can find more feel good stories at Good Morning America. Dot com that does it for this newscast Sunday in the Zeta thanks for joining us in a rubber ABC news live as your free all day with the latest news context and analysis. Stay safe everybody have a great weekend.

