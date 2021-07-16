Now Playing: New public indoor mask mandates with rise in COVID-19 cases

Now Playing: COVID-19 cases rising nationwide

Now Playing: Attempted abduction in Oklahoma

Now Playing: New heatwave in the West

Now Playing: Hurricanes explained by Ginger Zee

Now Playing: Grieving parents of girl killed in terrorist attack still seek justice 20 years later

Now Playing: Is Puerto Rico Ready for hurricane season?

Now Playing: 10 injured in altercation at Los Angeles County jail

Now Playing: 1 officer dead following 11-hour standoff in Texas

Now Playing: Judge releases NFL star Richard Sherman without bail

Now Playing: Wildfires hit West amid dangerous heat wave

Now Playing: Woman cleans strangers’ homes for free

Now Playing: Inside the battle to teach critical race theory in schools

Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Thursday, July 15, 2021

Now Playing: Brain chips aim to revolutionize tech by merging humans, computers

Now Playing: By The Numbers: America’s newest national park

Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: July 15, 2021