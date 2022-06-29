ABC News Live: Officials warn of disaster from bombing near Ukraine nuclear plant

Plus, former Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg pleads guilty to 15 counts of fraud and tax evasion, and a new report shows the U.S. may enter a housing recession.

